MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota Law School is seeking more funding to help it recover from a large dip in enrollment.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that the university’s law school applications fell by more than 50 percent between 2010 and 2017.
Law School Dean Garry Jenkins says the school decided not to lower admissions standards. He says tuition revenues decreased from offering more incentives to students, such as financial aid.
The university’s central administration helped the school with a yearly subsidy that’s now around $7.5 million. Jenkins requested earlier this month a $4.5 million increase in the subsidy over the next three years.
Some regents say the law school’s request will negatively impact other elements of the university.
The Board of Regents will vote on the budget next month.
