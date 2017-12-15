ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s Board of Regents won’t be forming a committee to consider divesting the university’s endowment from certain companies that have allegedly committed human rights violations against Palestinians.
The Ann Arbor News reports that six of the eight regents signed a statement Thursday that says they oppose action involving the boycott, divestment or sanction of Israel.
The University of Michigan Student Government called for university leaders to take action following a proposal from the student organization Students Allied for Freedom and Equality. The proposal singles out three companies for alleged human rights violations.
University policy aims to shield the endowment from political pressures and base investment decisions solely on financial factors such as risk and return.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
The school has previously divested resources from South Africa and the tobacco industry.
___
Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor