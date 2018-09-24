DETROIT (AP) — The University of Michigan has asked a federal appeals court to set aside a decision giving students accused of sexual misconduct at universities the right to cross-examine accusers at disciplinary hearings.
The Ann Arbor school last week asked the full court to start over and hear the case decided this month by a three-judge panel at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It ruled the university violated the rights of a male student by refusing to allow him or a representative to question witnesses in an alleged incident of sexual misconduct.
The court overturned a previous decision favoring the school and dismissed a lawsuit by the male student. He agreed to leave the school in 2016.
The university argues requiring schools to allow cross-examination will prompt “full-scale adversarial hearings.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges VIEW
- Democrats know of second Kavanaugh accuser, New Yorker magazine reports
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Coddling parents of Chinese college students stay close by in ‘tents of love’