WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a University of Maryland professor to a Treasury department post.

The White House released a statement Tuesday announcing the intent to nominate Michael Faulkender to be assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy.

Faulkender holds a doctorate in finance from Northwestern University and is currently the associate dean of masters programs and a professor of finance at the Smith School of Business. He’s previously held faculty positions at the Olin School at Washington University in St. Louis and Northwestern’s Kellogg School.

According to his university bio, Faulkender’s research focuses on empirical corporate finance in the areas of capital structure, risk management, corporate liquidity, and executive compensation.