LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville says its winter commencement ceremony is set for Dec. 15.

The school says more than 1,200 students will graduate this semester and more than 900 are expected to take part in the commencement at the KFC Yum Center in downtown Louisville.

UofL interim President Greg Postel will preside at the 7 p.m. EST event. The student speaker will be College of Business graduate Julie Parece of Louisville.

The school says some free parking is available on surface streets near the center. Paid parking is available in the center’s garage and other nearby garages.