LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas is seeking a 3 percent hike in tuition and fees that would make one semester of undergrad education cost nearly $5,600.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university presented the plan Wednesday to the Kansas Board of Regents. The board could change the amounts before it votes next month on final tuition and fee schedules for each school.

Under the plan, the university would no longer offer a four-year “compact” rate that allowed incoming students to lock in one price for four years, although it will honor those agreements already in place.

University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod told the Regents that the increases were necessary to keep up with rising costs, and that the proposed rate hikes won’t even cover all of that.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com