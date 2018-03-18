LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Four days after a freeze was placed on social activities at University of Kansas fraternities, the fraternities’ governing body rescinded the action.

The university announced Monday that the school’s Interfraternity Council would impose a freeze on social activities for the 24 fraternities it governs. A news release gave no reason for the freeze beyond “systemic problems.”

On Thursday night, the council voted to void the freeze. Council members said the freeze was unconstitutional because members who announced it did not follow proper procedures. They said the freeze would be replaced by a new program but provided no details.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports university officials initially announced the freeze policy but have not responded to questions about the problems it cited.

