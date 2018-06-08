CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The Board of Regents has raised base tuition 3.8 percent for University of Iowa resident undergraduate students for the coming school year.
The board also raised nonresident undergraduate tuition 2.1 percent at its Thursday meeting in Cedar Falls.
The increases in graduate tuition rates depend on the students’ programs.
Regents called the increases necessary after two years of midyear budget cuts.
