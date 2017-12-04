CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois is preparing to unveil a replacement menorah structure outside the Chabad Center for Jewish Life after it was vandalized for the fourth time in three years.

The project’s lead architect, Benjamin Bross, tells The News-Gazette that the school hopes to have the structure ready for the first night of Hanukkah on Dec. 12.

Concrete for the structure is expected to be poured Tuesday, less than two months after the original structure was vandalized.

The new structure will be 9-feet (3-meters) tall with steel reinforcements. It will feature a menorah on one side and the university’s block “I” logo on the other.

Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel came up with the idea for the design. He says the menorah will be carved into the sculpture and that the space will be filled with different lights for different occasions.

