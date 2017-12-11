CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Illinois plans to dedicate its new menorah this week after its previous menorah was vandalized four times in recent years.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports the dedication will be 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews installed the rectangular steel structure Monday morning. The new structure is more than 9-feet (3-meters) tall with steel reinforcements. It weighs 3,600 pounds (1632.95 kilograms) and is 3-feet (0.91-meters) deep into the ground. It will feature a menorah on one side and the university’s block “I” logo on the other.
Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel says the only work left is to provide electricity for LED lighting. He says there’s been interest from other communities waiting to put up the previous menorah once it is taken down.
Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com