CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A University of Illinois expert is helping libraries in Puerto Rico assess and repair collections that were damaged by Hurricane Maria.

The News-Gazette reports that Miriam Centeno is the collections care coordinator at the University of Illinois Library. She’s also a Puerto Rico native. She’ll spend two weeks as a consultant at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayaguez.

The university’s library sustained heavy water damage from the September hurricane. The collections themselves weren’t damaged by water, but rather the resulting mold from the building going weeks without electricity and air conditioning.

Centeno will lead a program to teach library staff members how to assess and clear their collections, put damaged materials in better storage and develop disaster preparedness plans.

She hopes to provide preservation training to at least two other sites.

