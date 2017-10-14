URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Officials at the University of Illinois have confirmed a student case of meningococcal meningitis.

The university says in a news release Saturday that the student was admitted Tuesday and is being treated at an Urbana hospital.

University officials are contacting friends and roommates of the student to identify others at risk. Dr. Robert Woodward is the medical director of McKinley Health Center on campus and says others aren’t in danger unless they’ve had intimate or prolonged contact.

Meningococcal meningitis is a rare illness caused by bacteria, but it can be serious

Symptoms of meningitis include fever, headache and a stiff neck.