MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho is facing a budget dilemma that involves possibly cutting three of its athletic programs.
The Idaho Statesman reports Vandals soccer captain Kelly Dopke was in a meeting last Wednesday with President Chuck Staben as the student-athlete advisory committee president when she learned the potential for the school to cut women’s swimming and diving, men’s golf and soccer.
Idaho does not have a men’s soccer program.
Staben did not realize the athletic department was not aware of the predicament surrounding the budget.
Dopke and her teammates now are writing letters and emails and making phone calls to state Board of Education members, urging them to consider Idaho’s plan to change the way the financial impact of athletics is determined.
That plan would allow Idaho to save all three sports.
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com