HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii at West Oahu has received a $2.7 million grant to help students in postsecondary education.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports U.S. Department of Education gave the university the money under the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs.

The programs, more commonly referred to as GEAR UP, focus on increasing the college and career readiness of low-income and underserved students in communities nationwide.

Students will receive tutoring, career guidance, comprehensive college advising, financial literacy, dual-credit course opportunities and mentoring from the seventh grade through their first year of college.

The seven-year grant supports the services, which are expected to begin in spring 2018.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com