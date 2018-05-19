HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Graduation ceremonies at the University of Hartford will include the awarding of more than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate degrees.
The school’s graduate commencement ceremony is Saturday and its undergraduate Commencement ceremony will be held on Sunday.
About 350 graduate students will receive master’s and doctoral degrees. They will hear from alumnus Charles “Chuck” Pagano, the retired executive vice president and chief technology officer at ESPN.
Almost 900 undergraduate students will receive bachelor’s and associate degrees. Pulitzer Prize winning newspaper columnist Leonard Garvey Pitts Jr. will be the keynote speaker at that ceremony.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
It will be the first commencement at the school presided over by university President Gregory Woodward, who became the school’s sixth president last July.