TIFTON, Ga. (AP) — The University of Georgia Tifton campus has finished renovating several buildings.

WALB-TV quoted Assistant Dean Dr. Joe West on Wednesday as saying the Agricultural Research Building and Tift Building had gone unused for more than a decade before the renovations started. The state General Assembly granted the institution nearly $5 million for the changes.

WALB cites a school press release that says the Tift Building, built in 1922, will house administrative and support personnel offices. The school’s website says the research building will provide laboratory space along with administrative and department offices. The updated part of the campus faces Moore Highway and features new signs and landscaping. The station reports that the campus is in the middle of a five-year landscaping master plan.

