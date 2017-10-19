NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware is scheduled to break ground on the $156 million Biopharmaceutical Innovation Building at its STAR Campus.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the six-story, 200,000-square-foot (18580.45-sq. meter) building on which construction will begin Monday is unique in that the university will finance it without state or government grants and will be the owner. With previous developments, the university leased the space and a private company constructed the building.

University President Dennis Assanis said the money will come both from bonds and private philanthropy.

The building will house the Newark-based National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals, a project that unites more than 150 universities, private companies and nonprofits.

The building will also be home to complementary life science research and technology programs.

It’s scheduled to open in January 2020.

