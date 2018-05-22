DOVER, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware has named its first female provost.

News outlets report the university announced Monday that Robin Morgan would formally assume the role July 1, becoming the 11th provost in school history. Morgan has been serving as interim provost since October, after Domenico Grasso stepped down.

University President Dennis Assanis praised Morgan’s record in leadership over the past seven months.

She joined the public university in 1985, and chaired the Department of Biological Sciences prior to being named interim provost.

A search committee consisting of representatives from the seven UD colleges narrowed the field of candidates to two finalists, with Assanis making the final decision.

Morgan said in a statement that she looks forward to enhancing educational and research programs, faculty, infrastructure, community partnerships and the campus climate.