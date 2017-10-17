BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The University of Colorado is eliminating all course and program fees starting in the fall of 2018.

The Daily Camera reports that the eliminated fees will collectively save students $8.4 million per year. Chancellor Phil DiStefano announced the commitment to lowering costs for students at the university’s annual State of the Campus address on Monday.

Students will still be expected to pay mandatory fees like the university’s bus and bike plan, recreation center, student health services and construction fees. Also, current students won’t see an elimination of the fees.

DiStefano said the administration will continue to fund the departments that depend on course and program fees through increased university revenue from higher enrollment and improved retention.

