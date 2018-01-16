BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The University of Colorado has agreed to a cash settlement with a former employee who sued the university, alleging she was fired because of her age and gender.

The Daily Camera reports the settlement agreement required the university to pay $74,500 no later than last week to 57-year-old Maura Clare.

Clare, a former employee of the university’s Conference on World Affairs, filed the lawsuit last January claiming that not only was her firing in 2015 discriminatory, but it was done in retaliation for complaints she made about the university’s actions.

Clare’s lawsuit named the CU Board of Regents, Chancellor Phil DiStefano and CWA Director John Griffin as defendants and sought $500,000 in damages.

