CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The University of Charleston has chosen a university dean from Connecticut to succeed President Edwin Welch when he retires at the end of June.
According to the university, Martin Roth is currently dean of the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford.
A Pittsburgh native, he is the former chair of the International Business Department at the University of South Carolina.
His biography lists bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business and a Ph.D. in marketing and anthropology from the University of Pittsburgh.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Washington state drivers 5th worst in nation — and trending in the wrong direction, new study says
Roth was selected after a six-month search.