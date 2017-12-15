CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The University of Charleston has chosen a university dean from Connecticut to succeed President Edwin Welch when he retires at the end of June.

According to the university, Martin Roth is currently dean of the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford.

A Pittsburgh native, he is the former chair of the International Business Department at the University of South Carolina.

His biography lists bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business and a Ph.D. in marketing and anthropology from the University of Pittsburgh.

Roth was selected after a six-month search.