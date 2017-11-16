SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California’s governing board chastised UC President Janet Napolitano in a rare rebuke and asked her to apologize for her office’s interference in a state audit last year.

Napolitano issued a prompt apology Thursday, saying that she “exhibited poor judgment” and that she deeply regretted and sincerely apologized for her actions.

The regents’ action came after a five-hour, closed-door meeting to discuss an independent fact-finding report conducted by a former state Supreme Court justice and a Southern California law firm.

The report says Napolitano approved the plan in which her chief of staff and his deputy improperly interfered in the state audit to tone down critical comments from campus administrators about the president’s office. They instructed UC campuses not to “air dirty laundry” to the state auditor.