SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About 29,000 University of California nurses, pharmacists and radiologists have joined a three-day strike to support service workers’ demands for higher wages.
The medical workers joined the walkouts Tuesday, which led to the re-scheduling of thousands of surgeries and other medical appointments.
Dressed in bright green T-shirts, the medical workers are picketing outside 10 campuses and five medical centers along with 25,000 custodians, security guards and gardeners.
The strike was called last week by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 after the union and the university could not agree on a new contract.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
University officials say service workers are already paid at or above market rates and that it cannot afford the nearly 20 percent pay raise over three years the unions is demanding.