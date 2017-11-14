FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas has reported a drop in its six-year graduation rate for the first time since 2013.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the graduation rate for students entering in fall 2011 fell to 61.5 percent compared with the 64.5 percent rate for the previous year’s freshman class. That’s the lowest six-year graduation rate since 2007’s incoming freshmen.

According to state data, the university typically has the highest graduation rate among four-year public universities in Arkansas.

Statewide numbers aren’t yet available for the six-year graduation rate for students who were freshmen in 2011. But the University of Arkansas’ most recent graduation rate trailed behind some peer schools in nearby states.

The university’s top academic officer says he doesn’t know why more students from the 2011 freshman class failed to earn degrees.

___

