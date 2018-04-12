FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen says the university hopes to incentivize students to enroll in post-secondary training, thereby contributing to a more sustainable state economy and healthier university system.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Johnsen spoke Wednesday at a presentation titled “The Alaskan Economy and Implications on the UA System.”

Johnsen said post-secondary training could range anywhere from occupational endorsements and certificates to bachelor’s degrees and beyond.

He said he’s concerned that industry jobs might not be around in the future, or, more likely, the majority will require training beyond a high school diploma.

Johnsen said only 33 percent of Alaska’s ninth-grade students go on to attend college, far below the national average of 54 percent going on to college.

