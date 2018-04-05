AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Akron says it will conduct a nationwide search to find a replacement for its outgoing president, who is stepping down in July.
President Matthew Wilson announced last month that he would resign as president and rejoin the university’s law school faculty. He was dean of the law school before he was tapped to help guide the school through financial struggles.
Roland Bauer, chairman of the school’s board of trustees, says a search firm will be brought in to help find a new president. Bauer says board members are confident that they can attract high-quality applicants for the job.
Wilson is set to step down on July 31.
