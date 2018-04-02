EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon is using a new ploy to garner the attention of prospective college students.
The Register-Guard reports the Eugene-based university, as part of its latest recruitment marketing initiative, UO 360, is sending out cardboard virtual reality goggles to all domestic undergraduate students they’ve accepted.
University of Oregon enrollment spokeswoman Lauren Miller says the goggles, when paired with a smartphone and free app, allow prospective students to make a “highly immersive” visit to the university’s campus.
The virtual reality experience offers prospective students the opportunity to walk with fans to Autzen Stadium, the home of the Oregon Ducks football team, and then ride into it on the Duck’s motorcycle. They also can watch a pottery class in a campus studio or partake in a student musical performance.

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com