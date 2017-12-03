SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — University of California leaders were in New Mexico arguing that despite safety and operational lapses at Los Alamos National Laboratory, the university system alone has the experience and expertise to manage the nuclear weapons lab — a role the university essentially has had since the lab’s inception.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports University of California Vice President for National Laboratories Kim Budil says the laboratory “has consistently been rated for their excellence in science and in support of their missions” in the 12 years since the university began co-managing the lab as part of a consortium with three private companies.

The university has managed Los Alamos since the 1940s. Then-lab Director Pete Nanos temporarily shut down operations in 2014 after a student was injured and classified disks went missing.

