LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska officials fear new budget cuts proposed by the governor would make it tough for the system to remain affordable and still meet state economic needs.
Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to cut the university system’s state appropriation by 2 percent — a total of $11.4 million — for the remainder of this fiscal year. He also proposed cutting $23.2 million for the 2018-19 budget year.
University officials say the cuts could result in program elimination, fewer teachers and higher tuition.
System President Hank Bounds said Thursday the university would be swallowing one-third of the statewide total once cuts to state agencies and programs are computed, although state support for the university makes up 13 percent of the total state budget.
Bounds says university leaders will be discussing options soon.