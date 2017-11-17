LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville says it has partnered with Kindred Healthcare Inc. to develop health care apps.

A statement from the university on Wednesday says Kindred employees are working with students and faculty on apps that are aimed at improving the lives of aging adults. The partnership is currently working on an app that would allow nurses to assess whether a patient is eligible for hospice care.

Kindred President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin A. Breier said the initiative will help create “a culture of innovation and agility” and is an example of how companies and universities can work together on a project that benefits each as well as the community, patients and students.