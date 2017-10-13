Share story

By
The Associated Press

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina university briefly told its students to stay inside after a car with a gunshot victim inside stopped on the edge of campus.

Coastal Carolina University issued a shelter in place alert Friday afternoon, then issued an all clear 19 minutes later. No one on the Conway campus was hurt.

Conway Police say the alert stemmed from a shooting about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from campus.

Police Capt. Tammy Carter says officers responding to the shooting learned a gunshot victim was in a car on the way to the hospital about the same time that car stopped near Coastal Carolina’s football stadium.

Authorities say the injured person was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.

