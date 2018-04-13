MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The University of Montana recently settled a complaint about the way it handled a student’s report of sexual violence and retaliation.

The Montana Kaimin first reported Thursday that the university agreed to review its investigation process and determine if other action needs to be taken to address the complaint. The agreement with the U.S. Department of Education also requires UM to determine if any policies need to be changed or training improved.

The Missoulian reports records it obtained earlier this year indicate the student’s report was made during the 2016-17 school year.

In 2013, UM reached agreements with the U.S. Departments of Justice and Education to improve its response sexual assault reports.

The DOE’s website indicates it received a sexual harassment complaint against the University of Montana in February. The details of that complaint were not immediately available

