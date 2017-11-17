WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Officials at a Massachusetts university say they will install cameras and step up security following a series of racist incidents on campus.
The Republican reports Westfield State University held a mandatory meeting Thursday for all students living in Scanlon Hall after a racist note was placed under a dorm room door and anti-Semitic graffiti was found in the building.
University President Ramon Torrecilha says the meeting served as a way to talk about inclusion and provide updated information on security.
Torrecilha says the cameras will be installed during the upcoming semester break. According to the university website , additional security professionals will monitor the campus throughout the fall semester.
The university has also increased a previous reward of $2,500 to $5,000 for information on racist instances on campus.
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/