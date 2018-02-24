BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A university in northwestern Ohio has selected a new president.

The Board of Trustees at Bowling Green State University announced Friday that it has named Rodney Rogers to replace former President Mary Ellen Mazey. Rogers was named interim president when Mazey stepped down at the end of December.

Rogers served as provost and senior vice president at Bowling Green starting in 2012 and previously served as dean of the school’s business college for six years

The native Ohioan raised in Kenton served as associate dean and director of academic programs at the School of Business at Portland State University in Oregon before being hired by BGSU.