SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A university in Georgia has named the interim chief of its police force.

The Savannah Morning News reported Monday that Savannah State University named Maj. Brian K. Lawton as the interim chief for the university’s police force.

SSU Chief of Police James Barnwell was placed on administrative leave with pay on March 23 while the institution conducts an internal investigation. Despite Lawton’s hiring, spokeswoman Loretta Heyward tells the newspaper Barnwell is still employed by the university.

The university said in a press release that Lawton began his law enforcement career with the Georgia State University Police Department in 2000 and has served on various assignments for the campus.

Lawton received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bloomfield College and his master’s degree in public administration from Capella University.

