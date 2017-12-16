UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. (AP) — Saginaw Valley State University has granted an honorary degree to a man who died before he could complete his master’s degree.
Evan Willman’s mother accepted the degree on his behalf Friday. The 23-year-old wanted to become an occupational therapist and work with children.
Willman died a year ago. He suffered head injuries after falling off the hood of a pickup truck while horsing around on a rural road in Midland County. The driver had been drinking alcohol.
WNEM-TV says Willman’s classmates at Saginaw Valley honored him by wearing flannel ribbons during graduation. Willman had encouraged faculty to allow students to wear flannel on Fridays as a way to build camaraderie.
___
Information from: WNEM-TV, http://www.wnem.com