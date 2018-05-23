MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota has backed away from a medical school fellowship in reproductive health care training that included abortion procedures following opposition from anti-abortion groups.
Minnesota Daily reports that the university took down the fellowship posting this month. The program was scheduled to begin in the fall.
A university spokesman says opposition to the fellowship began after an article was published earlier this month in Campus Reform, a conservative higher education news source.
An anti-abortion advocacy group called Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life contacted University President Eric Kaler and state legislators to express concern about the fellowship after the article’s publishing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Medical School Dean Jakub Tolar says the university has delayed the fellowship for a year so officials can examine the value of the training.
___
Information from: The Minnesota Daily, http://www.mndaily.com/