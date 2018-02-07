COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has awarded a $21.5 million contract for green upgrades to its College Park campus.
The Baltimore Sun reports the contract was awarded to Baltimore-based Constellation, a subsidiary of energy provider Exelon, and that $18.3 million of the awarded funds were provided by the Maryland Clean Energy Center.
The university’s director of engineering and efficiency, Mary-Ann Ibeziako, says in a press release the upgrades are meant to save the university money and improve energy efficiency. The improvements include energy efficient light installation and new heating, ventilating and air conditioning controls.
The upgrades to the eight College Park campus buildings included in the contract are expected to be completed by April 2019
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com