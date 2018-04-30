BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s largest public university has launched its largest ever fundraising campaign.

The University at Buffalo announced details of its “Boldly Buffalo” effort on Monday. Its goal of raising $650 million makes it the largest fundraising effort in the history of the State University of New York system.

Already, UB has secured more than $451 million in the early portion of the campaign. Organizers say more than 100 donors have pledged $1 million or more.

Donations are being used to fund scholarships and fellowships, as well as to establish endowed chair and professor positions. UB says funds will also be put toward building new facilities and modernizing existing structures.