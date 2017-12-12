BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Buffalo is celebrating the opening of its new downtown medical school.

University and elected officials cut the ribbon on the $375 million Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences on Tuesday.

It was built near the site of UB’s original medical school, which was located downtown from 1893 to 1953. The medical school has been on the university’s south campus since then.

The new building’s larger size allows the medical school to expand its class by 25 percent.