ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Albany is formally welcoming its new president.
A ceremony is being held at the university on Friday afternoon to officially inaugurate Havidan Rodriguez, who took office in September.
The “investiture ceremony” will feature a procession of faculty and delegates and comments by Rodríguez.
Rodríguez was previously the founding provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
