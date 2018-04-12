ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Albany is formally welcoming its new president.

A ceremony is being held at the university on Friday afternoon to officially inaugurate Havidan Rodriguez, who took office in September.

The “investiture ceremony” will feature a procession of faculty and delegates and comments by Rodríguez.

Rodríguez was previously the founding provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.