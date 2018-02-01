CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the organizer for white nationalist Richard Spencer’s campus tour, calling it meritless.
The lawsuit filed last month says the school won’t rent space for Spencer to speak on campus unless a nearly $11,000 security fee is paid.
The lawsuit says requiring such payment because a speaker is controversial or prompts hostile reaction is discriminatory and unconstitutional.
The university on Thursday questioned the lawsuit’s timing, saying the organizer hadn’t yet paid the fee or obtained required insurance.
UC previously said it would let Spencer speak. His attorney, Kyle Bristow, says the visit is planned March 14, during spring break.
Bristow has lawsuits pending against several other schools for not allowing Spencer to speak.