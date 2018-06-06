JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A case involving the British data firm Cambridge Analytica is before a county judge in the U.S. state of Mississippi, where representatives of a British insurance company and the University of Mississippi have testified under oath that no private data of British citizens was ever transferred to the American university.

Big Data Dolphins Ltd. and Eldon Insurance Services Ltd. want a judge to dismiss the lawsuit by Britain’s Fair Vote Project, a group seeking to preserve any evidence that the data was transferred to the States in violation of British law.

A former employee of Cambridge Analytica testified in April before the British Parliament that she believed two Eldon leaders took data with plans to create a subsidiary in a University of Mississippi research park.

Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Denise Owens says she’ll continue the hearing Wednesday.