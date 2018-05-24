KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Researchers from Cornell University plan to explore why some areas along the Alaskan-Aleutian subduction zone are hotbeds for earthquakes, while others are relatively quiet.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that the researchers this week are placing underwater sensors in 75 locations around the island and west of it.

Places like the Shumagin Islands and Sand Point show no history of large earthquakes, unlike the Kodiak region and the far western Aleutian Islands. But Geoffrey Abers, a Cornell professor of earth and atmospheric sciences, said the two areas are geologically similar.

The project is called the Alaska Amphibious Community Seismic Experiment, funded by the National Science Foundation. It’s a 15-month research project by scientists from Cornell, Columbia University, Colgate University, the University of Washington, the University of Southern California and others.

