LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The chancellor of the University of Kansas says the university is seeing a decline in international enrollment.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that after about a decade of growth, universities nationwide began reporting dwindling numbers of international students since the fall of 2016. Some college administrators believe the trend is due to President Donald Trump’s restrictive immigration and travel policies.

A recent report by the Institute of International Education shows that universities have seen an average decrease of about 7 percent from 2016 to 2017.

At the University of Kansas that number is closer to 5 percent, according to a report from its Office of Institutional Research and Planning.

Chancellor Douglas Girod says the drop isn’t a major problem. He says the university hasn’t experienced the overall decline in enrollment suffered by some of its peers.

Girod said he understands why some universities have fewer international students enrolled over the last year, as news of Trump’s restrictive travel ban and immigration policies have created concern overseas.

“It’s really just the sense of whether you feel welcome or not,” Girod said.

Girod said the university will continue to work with outside recruiters to attract more international students. He said the university is working to strengthen its relationships with China and Middle Eastern nations, which have been at the top of the university’s recruiting list.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com