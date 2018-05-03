LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville have announced their spring commencement ceremonies.

UK said in a statement that this year’s spring class in the largest in the school’s history. The statement says four separate spring commencements will be held, two on Friday and two on Sunday. More than 3,500 students are expected to participate. Each ceremony will include a student speaker and remarks from UK President Eli Capilouto.

The University of Louisville says it will have two commencement ceremonies on May 12 due to the large number of graduates. The school says more than 3,200 students are expected to get diplomas and 2,000 plan to participate in a graduation ceremony. Both ceremonies will include a student speaker followed by UofL Interim President Greg Postel.