ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has hired a chief financial officer for its athletics department in the wake of controversy over spending and other fiscal matters.

The new athletics CFO is Rob Robinson, who also will serve as senior associate athletic director.

Robinson is currently senior associate athletic director for finance and administration at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

An audit found that New Mexico received $256,000 less than it should have from its athletics marketing contractor, provided donor-related perks to 23 people who had made no monetary contributions to the university or its fundraising arms, overpaid three coaches and mistakenly paid for a women’s basketball player’s scholarship with money donated specifically for the ski team.

Athletic Director Eddie Nunez says hiring a CFO will help hold individuals accountable.