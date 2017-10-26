LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A University of Louisville researcher will lead a summit on stem cell science at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association next month.

Dr. Roberto Bolli is chief of the university’s division of Cardiovascular Medicine and director of UofL’s Institute of Molecular Cardiology.

He was asked by the association to organize its stem cell research event this year in Anaheim, California.

The summit on Nov. 14 takes place during the association’s four-day meeting that attracts about 25,000 clinicians and researchers from around the world. Experts will present the latest and most exciting work in stem cells, cell therapy and cardiac regeneration.

Last month Bolli and his team at UofL received a $13.8 million award from the National Institutes of Health to study a new type of adult cardiac stem cell.