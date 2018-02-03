CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The United Way has launched a program offering New Hampshire and Vermont residents help with their taxes.

Granite United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program was kicked off Thursday in Manchester with the help of a $50,000 contribution from Citizens Bank.

The free tax preparation program is available to individuals and families with annual household incomes up to $66,000. The goal of the program is to financially empower citizens by helping them access tax credits and refund dollars that could help them reduce debts and increase savings.

The program will be offered in Salem, Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Franklin, Gorham, Littleton as well as White River Junction and Windsor, Vermont. Additional sites are planned for the Seacoast area and Peterborough.

To schedule an appointment, go to NHTaxHelp.org or call 2-1-1.