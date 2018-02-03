CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The United Way has launched a program offering New Hampshire and Vermont residents help with their taxes.
Granite United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program was kicked off Thursday in Manchester with the help of a $50,000 contribution from Citizens Bank.
The free tax preparation program is available to individuals and families with annual household incomes up to $66,000. The goal of the program is to financially empower citizens by helping them access tax credits and refund dollars that could help them reduce debts and increase savings.
The program will be offered in Salem, Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Franklin, Gorham, Littleton as well as White River Junction and Windsor, Vermont. Additional sites are planned for the Seacoast area and Peterborough.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
To schedule an appointment, go to NHTaxHelp.org or call 2-1-1.