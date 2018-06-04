DETROIT (AP) — The United Way for Southeastern Michigan is reinvesting $7 million to assist with basic needs for residents in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
The Detroit-based nonprofit says it is awarding 12-month grants to 66 agencies that provide emergency food, health support and mental health services, housing and shelter and other programs to people who need them.
Officials also will evaluate how the grants are being used after six months.
United Way Vice President of Community Impact Operations Donna Satterfield said the agency recognizes “the value of an effective safety net” and is “investing in those agency partners who can ensure an efficient and effective way to deliver these crisis-mitigating supports.”
Agencies partnering with the United Way include Community Social Services of Wayne County, Macomb Homeless Coalition and Oakland Family Services.